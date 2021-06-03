Triumph Group’s (TGI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $20.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 100,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.