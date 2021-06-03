Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 5,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 2.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

SEDG stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.06. 5,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,178. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

