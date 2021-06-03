TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 202 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.39. 25,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,007. The company has a market cap of $361.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

