TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000.

VPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.53. 22,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

