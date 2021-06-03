TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.58. 338,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

