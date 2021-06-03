TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 517,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,366.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,271,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 490,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,646. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

