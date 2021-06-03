TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.12. 110,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $304.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

