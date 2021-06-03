TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

