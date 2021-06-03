Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 80,118 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 94.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,118 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

