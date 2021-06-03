Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 350.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 217,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $908,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.