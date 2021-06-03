Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $461.64 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

