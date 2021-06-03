Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

