Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after buying an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.