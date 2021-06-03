Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trecora Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

