Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.91

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.91 and last traded at $189.18, with a volume of 1970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,210,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,669 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

