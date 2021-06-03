Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ciena Call Options (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 990% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,394 call options.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $2,202,735. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

