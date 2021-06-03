Traders Buy Large Volume of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Put Options (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,744% compared to the average volume of 722 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUDS. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $3,923,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

