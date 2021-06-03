TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys 2,476 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Analog Devices by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 72,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.48. 41,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,541. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $166.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

