TOP Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. TOP has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $605,483.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01015073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.38 or 0.09293817 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

