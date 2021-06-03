Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 95,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of -0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.