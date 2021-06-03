TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $182.38 million and $6.74 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00008825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01015073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.38 or 0.09293817 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

