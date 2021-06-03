Timothy M. Cook Sells 22,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $1,356,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

