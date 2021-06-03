Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TBLMY opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

