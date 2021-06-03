Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 51,891 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

