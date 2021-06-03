ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,789.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $740.65 million and approximately $16,789.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for $8,544.04 or 0.21885182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00312304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01196073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,027.30 or 0.99966755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034105 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

