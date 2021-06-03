Thomas A. Austin Sells 2,322 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.