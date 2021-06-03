Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Volume of $53.83 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $53.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00278425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

