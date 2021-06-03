TheStreet Upgrades Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to “B”

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold a total of 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

