Theodore Shasta Sells 20,696 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15.

MBIA stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $558.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 40.2% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 455.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

