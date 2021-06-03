The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $321.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

