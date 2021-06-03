The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

