The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

