The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Financial Contrast

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Southern Banc and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Southern Banc and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.09 $310,000.00 N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.16 $1.08 million N/A N/A

First Seacoast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% First Seacoast Bancorp 9.55% 2.94% 0.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats The Southern Banc on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

