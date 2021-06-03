The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 321,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

