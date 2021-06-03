The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 5th Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.83. 254,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $330.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

