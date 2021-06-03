The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $195.42 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.