The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,089 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI opened at $170.73 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

