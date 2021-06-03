The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

