The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEU opened at $341.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $448.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

