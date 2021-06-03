The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 205.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

DOC stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

