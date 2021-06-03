The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NYSE:FNV opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.