The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

