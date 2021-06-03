The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,468 shares of company stock worth $13,939,096 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.21.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.