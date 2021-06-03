The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,342,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,283.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

