The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,111 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.77 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

