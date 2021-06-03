The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 562 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.91. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

