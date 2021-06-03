The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Separately, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of RMGCU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

