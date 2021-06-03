The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

