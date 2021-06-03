The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of Decline of 2-3% or $7.76-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,056. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

