The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

